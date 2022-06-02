FORT WORTH (KDAF) — After a two-year hiatus Fort Worth Botanic Garden is bringing back its Concerts in the Garden series.

For the 30th anniversary of this series, officials say that it will run for three weeks instead of five with concerts every Thursday through Friday until July 4.

Here is the schedule according to the City of Fort Worth:

Asleep at the Wheel, Thursday, June 16.

Jackopierce, Friday, June 17.

The Music of The Eagles, Saturday, June 18.

Sarah Jaffe, Sunday, June 19.

Classical Mystery Tour, Thursday, June 23.

The Music of Pink Floyd, Friday, June 24.

Star Wars and Beyond, Saturday, June 25.

Star Wars and Beyond, Sunday, June 26.

The Music of The Rolling Stones, Friday, July 1.

The Music of Queen, Saturday, July 2.

July 4th Celebration, Sunday, July 3.

July 4th Celebration, Monday, July 4.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 8:15 p.m.