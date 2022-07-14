DALLAS (KDAF) — With everything going on in North Texas, it can be hard to make weekend plans without getting a little F.O.M.O.

No worries, that’s why we’re here. If you’re in Grapevine this weekend and you need some weekend activity ideas, here are seven things to do at Grapevine Mills.

AMC Amazing

Experience the difference of AMC amenities. From spacious rocking seats to luxury recliners, innovative menus and premium offerings like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and Prime at AMC, AMC Theatres offers a range of ways to get more out of movies. With AMC Amazing being one of the only theatres in the area to retain its traditional movie theatre-like atmosphere, the whole family can stay cool while enjoying the ultimate cinema experience.

Legoland Discovery Center

The ultimate indoor experience full of amazing play, creativity and building fun designed for families with kids aged 3-10 years. Immerse yourself in a world of LEGO adventures on our interactive rides: Merlin’s Apprentice, Kingdom Quest, and LEGO City Forest Ranger Pursuit. Build the fastest car and send it down the racetracks as you challenge each other in Build and Test.

Round 1 Bowling and Amusement

Round 1 is a state-of-the-art entertainment company offering activities to kids and adults like Bowling, Billiards, Arcade Games, Karaoke, Darts, Ping Pong, and a Kids Play Zone. The menu offers classic selections of hearty appetizers and meals including pizza, wings, salad, ice cream.

Peppa Pig World of Play

Designed for preschoolers, the imaginative play center will fuel the imaginations of young children and encourage development through a variety of immersive learning-based activities and is equipped with endless family-fun including themed party rooms for birthdays, a movie theater/screening room, facilities for families to relax, play and, of course, plenty of muddy puddles.

Stranger Things Pop Up

Step into the first-ever, official Stranger Things Store and experience some of the show’s most iconic locations including Joyce’s House, Palace Arcade, Hawkins High, and feature Stranger Things merchandise and themed interactive elements. Open to all ages until August 14th!

SEA Life Aquarium

Take a fascinating journey from the coast to the ocean depths through 16 themed zones at SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium. With a 360-degree view from the seabed in the Ocean Tunnel, visitors can get up close to thousands of amazing creatures and find out how it feels to touch a sea start and other creatures living in the interactive rockpool experience.

The Escape Game

The Escape Game is DFW’s #1 escape room and immersive adventure. As a premier provider of escape rooms, the adventures play like Hollywood blockbusters with twists, turns, and jaw-dropping surprises around every corner. An experience for all ages, their 60-minute adventures bring epic stories to life in a one-of-a-kind tactile experience.