DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever needed a sweet treat, but you’ve got your significant other or sibling arguing with you over which to get brownies or cookies, what do you go with? It’s a feud as old as time itself, brownies versus cookies.

Although we know it’s close, today, we’re going with the ooey gooey brownies as Thursday, December 8 is National Brownie Day! “Warm, chewy, and rich, a nice chocolate (or blondie) brownie is the perfect dessert to end your night with. Indulge in gooey goodness and let the real world melt away with you for a delectable moment,” National Today said.

So, we did what was necessary and checked out Yelp’s list of the best brownie spots around Dallas for your sweet tooth’s pleasure:

Da Bomb Brownies

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Kessler Baking Studio

Village Baking

Val’s Cheesecakes

Smallcakes Medallion

Society Bakery

Tiff’s Treats

Crumbl Cookies

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

You’ll be sure to enjoy any sort of brownie from any of these spots, but if you’re feeling frisky, baking brownies at home is never a bad option. Happy eating!