DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever needed a sweet treat, but you’ve got your significant other or sibling arguing with you over which to get brownies or cookies, what do you go with? It’s a feud as old as time itself, brownies versus cookies.
Although we know it’s close, today, we’re going with the ooey gooey brownies as Thursday, December 8 is National Brownie Day! “Warm, chewy, and rich, a nice chocolate (or blondie) brownie is the perfect dessert to end your night with. Indulge in gooey goodness and let the real world melt away with you for a delectable moment,” National Today said.
So, we did what was necessary and checked out Yelp’s list of the best brownie spots around Dallas for your sweet tooth’s pleasure:
- Da Bomb Brownies
- Haute Sweets Patisserie
- Kessler Baking Studio
- Village Baking
- Val’s Cheesecakes
- Smallcakes Medallion
- Society Bakery
- Tiff’s Treats
- Crumbl Cookies
- Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee
You’ll be sure to enjoy any sort of brownie from any of these spots, but if you’re feeling frisky, baking brownies at home is never a bad option. Happy eating!