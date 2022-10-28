DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs something sweet in their life and chocolate is one of those things that can just make everything and everyone feel better.

It’s a great time to highlight some dessert spots around Dallas as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate day!

“One study showed that people who ate chocolate compounds had better cognitive performance and reported less mental fatigue than the control group. This may have something to do with how the chemicals in chocolate interact with our brain: releasing serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins and giving us a good dose of antioxidants,” NationalToday said.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best chocolate desserts around town, look no further than the list below from Yelp on the best in Dallas:

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

rise n°1

Chocolate Secrets

Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant – Plano

The Dark Chocolate Bakery – North Dallas

JK Chocolate

CocoAndre Chocolatier – Bishop Arts District

Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville

Humble: Simply Good Pies

Celebration