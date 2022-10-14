DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know a good pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream is the dessert of champions in the state of Texas, but have you wanted to venture out into the dessert world and try some of the best Dallas has to offer?

All this sweet talk is because Friday, October 14 is National Dessert Day! It’s only natural you want to fulfill that sweet craving you’ve had this week.

NationalToday says, “Calories don’t count today, so make sure to pick up that box of donuts you’ve been thinking about all week. Cash in those kale salad points and reward yourself with a warm sugary glaze. You’ve earned it!”

We know you have your go-to spots, but why not try something out of this world delicious and new to you? We checked Yelp’s list of the best desserts in Dallas, and here’s a look at the best spots around town:

Roadrun’r Exotic Cereal Bar

Cafe Duro – Lower Greenville

The Churro Factory

Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District

Milk & Cream – Lower Greenville

The Yard Milkshake Bar

Emporium Pies – Deep Ellum

Bisous Bisous Patisserie – Uptown