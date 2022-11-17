DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for something sweet the usual go-to’s these days are ice cream, cake, cookies, or whatever you can get your hands on in the grocery store.
If you’re looking to step outside the box, then it’s time to get a taste of Greece on your taste buds and try some delicious Baklava. Why, well, it’s National Baklava Day on Thursday, November 17!
“What comes to mind when you hear “baklava”? Greek festivals, sweet pastry, honey and nuts? This Mediterranean confection has been enjoyed for centuries, through invasions, economic woes, and even world wars, so we’re going to plunge into the history of this fascinating dessert on November 17,” National Today said.
We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas for this delicious Greek dessert:
- Yiayia’s Greek Bakery – Downtown
- Baklava Bakery
- Fadias Bakery and deli
- Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries
- Albaghdady
- Cafe Izmir – Lower Greenville
- Greek Cafe and Bakery – Bishop Arts District
- Afrah Restaurant
- Kostas Cafe – Upper Greenville
- Andalous Mediterranean Grill