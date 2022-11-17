DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for something sweet the usual go-to’s these days are ice cream, cake, cookies, or whatever you can get your hands on in the grocery store.

If you’re looking to step outside the box, then it’s time to get a taste of Greece on your taste buds and try some delicious Baklava. Why, well, it’s National Baklava Day on Thursday, November 17!

“What comes to mind when you hear “baklava”? Greek festivals, sweet pastry, honey and nuts? This Mediterranean confection has been enjoyed for centuries, through invasions, economic woes, and even world wars, so we’re going to plunge into the history of this fascinating dessert on November 17,” National Today said.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas for this delicious Greek dessert:

Yiayia’s Greek Bakery – Downtown

Baklava Bakery

Fadias Bakery and deli

Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries

Albaghdady

Cafe Izmir – Lower Greenville

Greek Cafe and Bakery – Bishop Arts District

Afrah Restaurant

Kostas Cafe – Upper Greenville

Andalous Mediterranean Grill