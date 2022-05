DALLAS (KDAF) — Parents, if you want something fun for your children to do during the summer, the Dallas Mavericks have something for you.

Join in on the fun with these fun camps from Dallas Mavericks. Get involved in the community through the following camps:

Hoop camps

Dance camps

Gaming camps

G.E.M. camps

Development camps

Prices for the camps range from $95 – $300. If you would like to learn more visit mavs.com/camps.