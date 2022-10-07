DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s October and North Texas is not messing around.Wherever you look there is a ton of Halloween-themed fun to be had.

If you need some ideas to get into the holiday spirit then look no further than Old City Park in Dallas. Here is all the fun they have planned this year.

Public Victorian Spectre Tour – Thursday Nights Only, Until November 3

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Our Spooktacular Seasonal Ghost Tour is BACK at Old City Park. Join us on Thursday evenings for our lantern-led tour of the grounds as we share the creepy, weird, mysterious, and downright scarier parts of history. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate subject to availability. Book in advance to guarantee your reservation *Please note – If you are interested in Paranormal Investigation, that is a different tour!

Tickets: $25 ea.

Paranormal Investigation Tours – Thursday Nights Only, Until November 3

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Are you seeking a paranormal experience? While we do not have any physical evidence of paranormal activity in our buildings, we encourage you to visit and seek the evidence for yourself. Our tour guides are experienced in the ways of the paranormal and will provide EMF devices, a spirit box and portal, a REM pod, and Victorian dowsing rods for you to test in our buildings.

Tickets: $50 ea.

Dallas Brew Fest – Saturday, October 15

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The event will feature over 60 breweries and 200 beers, as well as food trucks, 80s and 90s cover bands, lawn games and more. Admission includes samplings from participating breweries.

Tickets:

General: $50; 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. access

$50; 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. access Early Admission: $65; 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. access and specialty beers for the first hour.

$65; 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. access and specialty beers for the first hour. VIP: $90; 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., specialty beers, VIP restrooms & commemorative glass.

Girl Scouts Birthday Bash – Saturday, October 29

Join in on the birthday fun! Juliette Gordon Low grew up during the Victorian Era, so come take a tour with us through our Sullivan House and learn about how birthdays were celebrated in the late 19th century. But it is still a birthday party after all, so we will have cupcakes for you to decorate before ending with a tea party!

Tickets and pricing information will be available soon.