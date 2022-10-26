DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall fun is being had all around the country and especially in Texas this time of year and Halloween is just a couple of sleeps away from being here. However, you might want to ensure you get some pumpkin patch action before the unofficial Christmas season takes action on November 1.

There’s more to it than just fall fun, pumpkins are top of mind on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as it is National Pumpkin Day!

“Enjoy some traditional October pumpkin fun. Think of your favorite cartoon character, slogan, or image and have fun carving it into a pumpkin. Print out your design and use a toothpick to poke small dots into your pumpkin to transfer the design and get carving,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure you can get to all the best pumpkin patches the Dallas area has to offer, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best around town:

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch

Sally’s Pumpkin Patch

Huddin Homestead Fun Farm

The Local Farmer

Pumpkin Hollow

Storybook Ranch Pumpkin Patch