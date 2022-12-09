Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is in full display across the great city of Dallas and there is so much to see around this incredible city as it truly knows how to showcase the holidays.

There is no shortage of holiday-centric foods, and things to do, and the amount of light displays is enough to last you until next year’s holiday season. Visit Dallas put together a guide to the great light displays of the city to enjoy with your family or simply by yourself if that’s what you want to do.

The Big D is filled with incredible neighborhood displays, huge walk-throughs, amazing trees, and much more. So, here’s where Visit Dallas says you should be spending your holiday light-gazing this year:

Dallas Zoo Lights

Holiday at the Arboretum

Amazing holiday trees at Galleria Dallas, Klyde Warren Park and Omni Dallas Hotel

Can’t miss neighborhoods like Highland Park, Swiss Avenue and Kessler Park