FORT WORTH (KDAF) — It’s Tuesday and maybe you’re in the need of some adorable baby elephant content from the Fort Worth Zoo. Well, they tweeted about their baby, Brazos who turned five months old on Monday.

The zoo shared that Brazos is now 740 pounds and spends time exploring his area even away from his mom. “Another month older! Brazos is five months old today. Our 740-pound baby spends his days exploring, venturing farther away from mom, spending time with Angel in the main habitat, getting plenty of practice picking things up with his trunk and learning new tasks during training.”

They added that Brazos can now lie down on command, allowing the keepers to get a look at those hard-to-see areas like his belly and bottoms of his feet.





Fort Worth Zoo