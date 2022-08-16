DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans might want to consider dusting off their raincoats and umbrellas as storm chances rise mid-week and stick around for late in the week as well according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The center says to expect some hot weather on Wednesday with increased chances for storms. “We’ll continue to see above normal temperatures through Wednesday with highs in the 99-103 degree range, but a cold front will approach the area by Wednesday afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front and should spread south into the I-20 corridor by late afternoon.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thursday and Friday will also see chances for storms as a weak cold front will gradually move into Central Texas before stalling out on Thursday, which will bring slightly cooler air into the region. “The front, along with an upper level disturbance, will provide a chance of showers and storms to much of the region.”

So, when are the best chances for storms? It will start north of I-20 on Wednesday and into the night and then shift to Central Texas on Thursday and Friday. “The boundary will then return north as a warm front Friday into the weekend, returning temperatures to slightly above normal values.”