DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter is fast approaching with less than two weeks until the April 17 deadline. If you are still stumped on finding Easter plans, look no further.

Here are some Easter date ideas for the average Dallasite:

Denton Parks

Denton Parks is hosting a free Easter event on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be hosted at the Denton Civic Center.

Officials say there will be bounce houses, food vendors, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting and more than 40,000 eggs.

For more information, click here.

Dallas Love Field

Dallas Love Field will be hosting a free family-friendly Easter event on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. called Paint the Sky.

Paint the Sky will feature an art fair and Easter Egg drop with fun for all ages; including music, art demonstrations, egg hunts, food trucks, bounce houses and more. The event will be at Dallas Executive Airport (5303 Challenger Drive Dallas, TX 75237).

Galleria Dallas

This April, the Easter Bunny will hop its way down to the mall to meet guests and pose for digital pictures.

He will be located in front of the spring blooms wall on weekends. Reservations are encouraged but walkups are welcomed.

Patrons will pay $30 per photo with up to six guests.

Easter at Sloane’s Corner

Easter at Dakota’s Steakhouse

Legacy Hall

This Easter, April 17, hop on over to Legacy Hall for Jazzy Easter Brunch featuring music with jazz group Bobby Falk, The Easter Bunny and more.

Table reservations include reserved seating, one brunch entree per person from their specialty Easter Brunch Menu, one to three mimosas or Bloody Marys (depending on table size), one to three sodas or juices (depending on table size).

For more information including ticket prices, click here.

Sheraton Dallas Hotel

Open Palette, inside Sheraton Dallas Hotel in Downtown Dallas, is cracking an eggcellent Easter Brunch for any bunny to enjoy. Easter Brunch will be served on Sunday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Omelet and waffle stations, charcuterie table, salad bar, salmon, prime rib, pork loin, and a display of sweet temptations will be featured. The cost is $49/person and is half off for children 12 and under. Non-alcoholic beverages will be included.

To book a table, click here.