DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a warm and clear weekend in North Texas and it’s time to get out for a date night, right?

It can be hard sometimes to find date ideas and to steer away from the usual go-to’s you and your significant other choose to do. So, we checked out what’s going on around Dallas-Fort Worth to help with some ideas for date night.

Go and check out The Lady of White Rock Lake Ghost Hunt Investigation, which Visit Dallas says, “You will be given hands-on advice on how to use the equipment, free time to investigate on your own, as well as structured vigils run by our team of experienced ghost hunters. White Rock Lake is home to the infamous Lady of the Lake, a local legend that has gone on for generations! Many people have claimed to see her and many have given her the fateful ride.”

Got some time to kill on Saturday? Look no further than the Texas Forever Fest in Plano. Attendees will see live music performances by Roger Creager, Hayden Haddock, The Tejas Brother, Walt Wilkins, George Dunham with Pat Green and Texas Flood. There will also be free activities and entertainment like mechanical bull rides, trick roper demonstrations, a kids’ zone, a photo opportunity with Rowdy the Dallas Cowboys mascot and more.

Maybe you’re in a sporty mood and want to go watch the Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center. You could also go check out, Movies in the Park on the Samuell-Grand lawn. It’ll begin at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday from March 25 to April 16. If a lawn isn’t your thing and you’re feeling like sitting in your car, go drive over to the Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth.

You know what, we almost forgot about including some drinking and eating. Well, go try out the Dallas Bites and Sights Tours that begin Saturday afternoon from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Lastly, Friday night, after a long work week, you need a good laugh. Look no further than comedian John Mulaney at American Airlines Center which starts at 7:30 p.m.