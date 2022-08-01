Back to school background. Stationery Supplies in the school bag. Banner design education On Yellow background.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Back-to-school shopping season is upon us and officials across North Texas are helping underprivileged families get necessary school supplies.

If you are in need and looking for a place to get school supplies for free here are some places you can get the supplies your child needs:

August 5 – Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair

The 2022 Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair is coming back to Fair Park this Friday, Aug. 5, marking the 26th year of operation.

Hosted by Mayor Eric Johnson this year, this fair helps economically disadvantaged families who either live in the City of Dallas and/or have children enrolled in Dallas, prepare for the upcoming school year. You must preregister by Monday, Aug. 1!

August 6 – House of Renewed Hope Backpack Giveaway

House of Renewed Hope will be giving away 100 backpacks with school supplies to the first 100 students in attendance.

August 6 – “Spread Your Wings Back 2 School Giveaway” Hooters at Cedar Hill

Bring your children to the Hooters at Cedar Hill on Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. for a chance to get some back-to-school gear and discounted haircuts.

Officials say all students K-12 are welcome no matter the district. Donations will be accepted as well. The Hooters is located at 622 Uptown Blvd. Cedar Hill, Texas 75104.

August 7 – Back 2 School Bash at The Chosen Vessel in Fort Worth

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Chosen Vessel in Fort Worth will be hosting their Back 2 School Bash at 4650 Campus Dr. Fort Worth, Texas 76119.

Officials will be giving free school supplies, haircuts and community resources while supplies last.

August 13 – For Oak Cliff’s Infinity Back 2 School Festival at Glendale Park

For Oak Cliff is hosting its 8th annual back-to-school festival on Aug. 13 at Glendale Park.

“Whether you need backpacks and school supplies, want to serve as an on-site vendor/sponsor, or want to donate & volunteer, YOU’VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!” officials said on their official website.

