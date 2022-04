PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — If you are looking for a summer job, officials with the City of Plano say they are in need of lifeguards.

Officials say people 15-years-old or older are eligible for lifeguard positions, with no experience necessary. Training will be provided and they will cover the cost of uniforms and certification.

The positions’ starting pay rates are $13.15 for lifeguards and $14.90 for head lifeguards. To apply, head to plano.gov/jobs.