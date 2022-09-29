DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best of things around Texas, the country, and even the world there are only a few publications that truly do it right, and when we’re talking about something to eat in Texas is among the best, you know it’s legit.

Recently, Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, and this time, they took a look at all the quick bites you love to eat around the United States and ranked them so you know where they stand.

Texas is known for a few things, barbecue, chili, and tacos among many other delicious foods and cuisines. Landing in at No. 21 on the list is Texas’ own Torchy’s Tacos out of Austin.

Torchy’s, while a Texas thing through and through is so popular it can be found in 13 other states around the country. The menu truly has it all, breakfast tacos, tacos, not a taco (bowls), chips & queso, sides, sweets, drinks, and a happy hour menu that’ll leave you smiling.

“A long time ago, in the bustling town of Austin, Texas, a man named Mike Rypka bought a food trailer and a red Vespa. His dream? To start a taco joint. Like all great chefs, he filled his first menu with more experiments than meals — and thanks to some trips around town on his Vespa, and overheard iterations of “Damn, these tacos are good!” at the food trailer, it was declared a hit,” the restaurant said.