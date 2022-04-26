DALLAS (KDAF) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, and if you want to go all out for your mother this holiday season, might we suggest something from Dallas Zoo.

Zoo officials say that you can symbolically adopt one of its animals for just $89 per adoption. An Adopt-An-Animal package includes:

An eco-friendly plush

Customized adoption certificate

Educational zookeeper report

Exclusive photo

Two general admission tickets to the Zoo

Here are the following animals you can adopt:

African Lion

African Elephant

Caribbean flamingo

Clouded leopard,

Nile hippopotamus

Reticulated giraffe

Sumatran tiger cub

Two-toed sloth

Western lowland gorilla

For more information on Zoo adoption, visit dallaszoo.com.