DALLAS (KDAF) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, and if you want to go all out for your mother this holiday season, might we suggest something from Dallas Zoo.
Zoo officials say that you can symbolically adopt one of its animals for just $89 per adoption. An Adopt-An-Animal package includes:
- An eco-friendly plush
- Customized adoption certificate
- Educational zookeeper report
- Exclusive photo
- Two general admission tickets to the Zoo
Here are the following animals you can adopt:
- African Lion
- African Elephant
- Caribbean flamingo
- Clouded leopard,
- Nile hippopotamus
- Reticulated giraffe
- Sumatran tiger cub
- Two-toed sloth
- Western lowland gorilla
For more information on Zoo adoption, visit dallaszoo.com.