DALLAS (KDAF) — Who wants to see that beautiful lettuce on top of Theo Von’s head performing on stage soon? Well, if you’re in Dallas in late May you’re in luck.

Comedian Theo Von will be performing his Return of the Rat Tour at Winspear Opera House on May 21.

The show will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 8. Currently, only presale tickets are available. For more information click here.