DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you’re hitting nine holes with the boys or getting your girls together for a grueling drink-fueled 18 there’s nothing better than a golf getaway, especially as the spring season is approaching with some amazing weather outside of storms in Texas.

Texas is filled with some of the best sports on earth and the game of golf is heavily cemented within this larger-than-life state with some top-notch golf courses. But how are you supposed to navigate your crew to the best ones?

A report from Golf.com found the 20 best golf courses throughout the state, “As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Texas. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Texas.”

1. Trinity Forest (Dallas)

2. Whispering Pines (Trinity)

3. Wolf Point (Port Lavaca)

4. Austin Golf Club (Spicewood)

5. Brook Hollow (Dallas)

6. Colonial (Fort Worth)

7. Dallas National (Dallas)

8. Bluejack National (Montgomery)

9. Champions — Cypress Creek (Houston)

10. Austin Country Club (Austin)

Be sure to click here for the full list from Golf!