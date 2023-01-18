The entrance to the Dallas Zoo in Dallas, Tuesday, June 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Valentine’s Day is approaching and this year, give a gift that your loved one will never forget.

If that special person in your life loves animals, this promotion from Dallas Zoo is the perfect gift idea for you.

Now through Valentine’s Day, you can adopt a Dallas Zoo animal as a Valentine’s Day gift. Your adoption will come included with the following items:

Eco-friendly plush

Customized adoption certificate

Educational zookeeper report

Exclusive photo

Two general admission tickets to visit the Zoo

The full package costs $98. Click here for more info.