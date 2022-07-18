DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime and you don’t want to be sitting around at home all day, do you?

If you’re looking for some fun in North Texas, while also beating the heat, Fireside Pies has just the thing for you. Officials say they have just launched a new summer cocktail menu to keep you cool during record-high temperatures.

Summer drinks include:

Sangrias

Margaritas

Mules

Punch

Old Fashioned’s

For the full list of cocktails, click here.

What better time to have a cocktail than happy hour? You can expect drink deals at Fireside Pies during the following hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: All-day

Friday – Sunday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit FiresidePies.com.