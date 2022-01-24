DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to find a Dallas-Fort Worth coffee shop to frequent? Here is our list of coffee shops worth a shot!

Staycation – 201 S Texas Street Richardson, Texas 75081

This cozy coffee shop takes the “house” in “coffee house” to heart. Located in the downtown district of Richardson, Staycation is a homey spot that is made from a renovated house. Grab your cup to go or stay and lounge in an assortment of cozy couches and beautiful armchairs.

Eiland Coffee Roasters – 532 N Interurban St, Richardson, TX 75081

Blink and you’ll miss it. This coffee stand/roastery is located in Richardson off N Interurban. As someone who loves to make my own pour-over at home, this spot is home to a wide variety of coffee beans roasted locally. And, with every purchase of a bag of beans, they give you a free drink!

Wayward Coffee Co. – 1318 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208

If you catch yourself in the Bishop Arts District make sure to give this place a stop!

Houndstooth – 9730 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231

When I first moved to Dallas, this was my go-to spot for some great cold brew. Great coffee, fair pricing and the Walnut Hill location has a good amount of outside seating for when the weather is nice!

Civil Pour – 8061 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 924, Dallas, TX 75231

Want a good beer pairing with your coffee? Check this place out. Civil Pour offers a wide variety of beer selections and a coffee menu that will have you coming back for more.

Native Coffee Company – 4319 Alpha Rd, Dallas, TX 75244

This coffee shop serves up great coffee and aesthetic vibes perfect for the obligatory Instagram story post.

Café Brazil – 6420 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75206

Who doesn’t love bottomless coffee? This place has great food, fun coffee flavors and great prices.

Merit Coffee Deep Ellum – 2639 Main Street

My go-to spot when I need to make a coffee stop whilst shopping around downtown and Deep Ellum!

La La Land Kind Cafe – 5626 Bell Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

If you’re on Tiktok you may recognize this coffee shop; it’s known as the “kind cafe” has a viral Tiktok series where they drive around Dallas and dish out compliments to random strangers. If you love good vibes and great coffee, this place is the spot for you!