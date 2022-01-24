DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to find a Dallas-Fort Worth coffee shop to frequent? Here is our list of coffee shops worth a shot!

Staycation201 S Texas Street Richardson, Texas 75081

This cozy coffee shop takes the “house” in “coffee house” to heart. Located in the downtown district of Richardson, Staycation is a homey spot that is made from a renovated house. Grab your cup to go or stay and lounge in an assortment of cozy couches and beautiful armchairs.

Eiland Coffee Roasters532 N Interurban St, Richardson, TX 75081

Blink and you’ll miss it. This coffee stand/roastery is located in Richardson off N Interurban. As someone who loves to make my own pour-over at home, this spot is home to a wide variety of coffee beans roasted locally. And, with every purchase of a bag of beans, they give you a free drink!

Wayward Coffee Co.1318 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208

If you catch yourself in the Bishop Arts District make sure to give this place a stop!

Houndstooth9730 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231

When I first moved to Dallas, this was my go-to spot for some great cold brew. Great coffee, fair pricing and the Walnut Hill location has a good amount of outside seating for when the weather is nice!

Civil Pour8061 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 924, Dallas, TX 75231

Want a good beer pairing with your coffee? Check this place out. Civil Pour offers a wide variety of beer selections and a coffee menu that will have you coming back for more.

Native Coffee Company4319 Alpha Rd, Dallas, TX 75244

This coffee shop serves up great coffee and aesthetic vibes perfect for the obligatory Instagram story post.

Café Brazil6420 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75206

Who doesn’t love bottomless coffee? This place has great food, fun coffee flavors and great prices.

Merit Coffee Deep Ellum2639 Main Street

My go-to spot when I need to make a coffee stop whilst shopping around downtown and Deep Ellum!

La La Land Kind Cafe5626 Bell Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

If you’re on Tiktok you may recognize this coffee shop; it’s known as the “kind cafe” has a viral Tiktok series where they drive around Dallas and dish out compliments to random strangers. If you love good vibes and great coffee, this place is the spot for you!