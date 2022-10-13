DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good tease and one of the best local teases to happen in Dallas-Fort Worth involves the greatest Dallas Mavericks player ever and one of the top airports in the country.

Coming in the summer of 2023 will be Nowitzki Restaurant at the DFW Airport. The bar and restaurant will be Dirk-themed of course with the name Nowitzki proudly stamped on it in the concept video was approved by the airport’s board on Thursday.

“When Dirk Nowitzki arrived in Dallas, no one had ever seen a game like his. The Big German made it legendary. And we’re excited to announce a new bar and restaurant coming to DFW Airport that shares that uniquely iconic DNA: Nowitzki is coming to Terminal C in Summer 2023.”

The airport even honored and welcomed the big man at their board meeting, “It was a delightful DFW Airport Board Meeting today as we welcomed Dallas Mavericks legend and future NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki!”

DFW Airport welcomes Dirk Nowitzki at board meeting