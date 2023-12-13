The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Still, trying to figure out what you want to do for the new year?

Well if you are by Trinity Groves, you may not want to miss the opportunity to ring in the new year at the Trinity Groves: An ArtPark NYE Party!

The night will be filled with music and excitement as there will be a live ball drop, a live DJ, a VIP area and more. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Admission to the event is free as long as you RSVP. VIP packages include the option to choose from a bubble tent, fire pit rentals and more.

Follow Trinity Groves ArtPark’s Instagram for more information on the event.