DALLAS (KDAF) — After its preliminary storm surveys it conducted on Tuesday, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports there were 11 confirmed tornadoes across North and Central Texas from the severe storms on Monday, March 21.

This information is from its initial storm survey and additional surveys are to be conducted throughout the rest of the week. So far, 11 tornadoes were confirmed around North/Central Texas and NWS Fort Worth is asking for patience as more information is being compiled from this weather event.

“Preliminary storm surveys have confirmed 11 tornadoes within our North and Central Texas Counties from Monday’s storms. Did you receive damage in an area not listed on the map? Please let us know! Your reports even after the fact are a big help when it comes to our verification, historical records, and weather research. You can email reports to our webmaster at sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov.”