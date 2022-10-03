DALLAS (KDAF) — Taco Tuesday is about to be even bigger this week. Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and to celebrate the occasion tons of North Texas spots are hosting great deals.

If you want to get in on the celebration here are just some of the deals to be had in North Texas:

Cantina Laredo: Get a $2 taco with entrée purchase. Addison and Frisco locations. cantinalaredo.com

El Chico: Get a free taco with entrée purchase. Rockwall location only. elchico.com

Get a free taco with entrée purchase. Rockwall location only. elchico.com Fish City Grill: All menu and chalkboard tacos are available for $12, and all Tito’s drinks are $6. fishcitygrill.com. Taco & Vodka Day also happens to fall on Fish City Grill’s First Tuesday, when restaurants donate 15 percent of sales to a local charity. DFW restaurants and their charity partners for this Tuesday include: Burleson : Burleson Elk Strutters CityLine : Pearce Community Women’s League Flower Mound : Divinity Family Services Lake Highlands : Angel Flight South Central Half Shells-Legacy : Supporters of Plano Fire and Rescue Preston : Grant Halliburton Foundation Half Shells-Snider Plaza : Connecting Point of Park Cities Watters Creek : JCK Resources

Rusty Taco: sign up for the brand's e-club Friends of Rusty before Oct. 4 and you will get "The Uptown" taco for free with any purchase whether that be in-store or online.

Taco Bell: Only on Tuesday (National Taco Day), Taco Bell Rewards members can buy the Taco Lover’s Pass for $10 (plus tax).

This is an evolving list. The story will be updated once more information becomes available.