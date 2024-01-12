The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Pizza Week is Jan. 14 – 20, and we’ve rounded up some special deals in celebration! Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper both have special deals for pizza, drinks, and gameplay for family-fun activities. Check out the details below:

Cheese E. Cheese

Guests will receive 20 percent off Gameplay with any Combo Deal purchase for two weeks between Jan. 15 ‐ Jan. 28. Choose from one of five Combo Deals, which include pizza and soft drinks. Find your nearest location here.

Peter Piper Pizza

Pizza and Drinks deal that includes one-topping large pizza and two 20-ounce drinks for $22.99. Pizza lovers can enjoy the made-from-scratch pizza dough deal all week long between Jan. 14 – Jan. 20. The new Piper Deal can be redeemed on dine-in and carryout orders.