DALLAS (KDAF) — Since Sunday, the Brookhaven Country Club has been hosting the USA Pickleball National Championships in North Texas.

More than 3,5000 beginner and professional players came from 48 states, making this the world’s largest-ever pickleball tournament.

The games continue Tuesday with the Celebrity Pickleball Showdown. Watch as your favorite celebrities, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Romo, Jason Kidd, Tyler Seguin, Scottie Scheffler and John Isner play on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

Organizers are expecting up to 25,000 people as the professional division games will begin on Nov. 8. $200,000 will be awarded to the winners of the pro events, the largest award in the tournament’s history.

SCHEDULE:

Session 1: Monday, All Day, Mens and Womens Doubles Split-Age

Session 2: Tuesday, All Day, Qualifiers, Mixed Doubles Split-Age

Session 3: Wednesday, All Day, All Divisions – Round of 32

Session 4: Thursday, All Day, All Divisions – Round of 16

Session 5: Friday Morning, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

Session 6: Friday Evening, 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Womens, Mens, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Session 7: Saturday Morning, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Semifinal

Session 8: Saturday Evening, 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Womens, Mens, Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Session 9: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., All Divisions – Championships

Find out more about the tournaments and more, click here.