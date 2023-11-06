The video above is from a previous segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Since Sunday, the Brookhaven Country Club has been hosting the USA Pickleball National Championships in North Texas.
More than 3,5000 beginner and professional players came from 48 states, making this the world’s largest-ever pickleball tournament.
The games continue Tuesday with the Celebrity Pickleball Showdown. Watch as your favorite celebrities, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Romo, Jason Kidd, Tyler Seguin, Scottie Scheffler and John Isner play on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
Organizers are expecting up to 25,000 people as the professional division games will begin on Nov. 8. $200,000 will be awarded to the winners of the pro events, the largest award in the tournament’s history.
SCHEDULE:
Session 1: Monday, All Day, Mens and Womens Doubles Split-Age
Session 2: Tuesday, All Day, Qualifiers, Mixed Doubles Split-Age
Session 3: Wednesday, All Day, All Divisions – Round of 32
Session 4: Thursday, All Day, All Divisions – Round of 16
Session 5: Friday Morning, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
Session 6: Friday Evening, 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Womens, Mens, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Session 7: Saturday Morning, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Semifinal
Session 8: Saturday Evening, 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Womens, Mens, Mixed Doubles Semifinals
Session 9: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., All Divisions – Championships
