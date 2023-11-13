The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew that the fermented cucumber had its own day?

Nov. 14 marks National Pickle Day which is celebrated as one of the world’s most favorite fermented foods.

“Pickles prove to be preposterously popular with people across the country; the number of pickle-eaters is projected to proliferate to more than 250 million by 2023. That gives plenty of pretext to position November 14th as prime pickle time!” National Today mentioned.

A few restaurants will be having their share of “pickled” excitement to celebrate the fun national holiday.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s Pickle Sweatshirt

Jimmy John’s ‘Pickle Jimmy Chips’

Jimmy John’s Pickleball Set

Jimmy John’s is launching their first-ever, limited-time-only chip flavor, the Pickle Jimmy Chips, available through Nov. 26, as supplies last. AND JJ’s is debuting the below pickle merch on Nov. 14 via the Jimmy John’s Online Store!

· Jimmy John’s Pickle Sweatshirt ($50)

· Pickle Socks ($15)

· Pickle Ball Paddle Set ($60)

Sonic

Pickle fries are back at SONIC to celebrate National Pickle Day. The snack features dill pickles pears cut into a fry shape, battered and fried to crispy pickle perfection. Served with a side of ranch sauce for dipping. You can order these via the app or in person.

Sonic Fried Pickle Fries