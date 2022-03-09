DALLAS (KDAF) — National Pi (3.14) Day is on Monday, March 14 and, the DFW metroplex is getting into the holiday spirit with some awesome deals.

Here are some Pi Day deals in DFW.

Pie Five Pizza

Photo courtesy Pie Five Pizza

In honor of this holiday, Pie Five Pizza, known for its handcrafted pizzas and fresh house-made dough, is offering a special pizza promotion from March 14th to March 20th. Get a personal pizza for just $5 when you download the Pie Five app and sign up for Circle of Crust.

Fireside Pies

Photo courtesy Fireside Pies

In celebration, Fireside Pies is offering a $3.14 delicious dessert with the purchase of any pie.

7-Eleven

Photo courtesy 7-Eleven

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can buy any whole pizza for $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores or via 7NOW delivery.

Blaze Pizza

Photo courtesy Blaze Pizza

Qualifying Blaze Rewards members can get any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 (see reward for all the fun details).

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Photo courtesy BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s will be offering a mini one-topping pizza on Pi Day for $3.14. This offer is good for dine-in only.