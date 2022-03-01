DALLAS (KDAF) — March 1 is National Pancake Day, and if you’re in the mood to celebrate, Tripadvisor has you covered.
Here are 10 spots from their list of the best pancake places in Dallas:
10. Norma’s Cafe (1123 W Davis St. Dallas, TX 75208)
9. Kozy (6401 Gaston Ave. #106 Dallas, TX 75214)
8. Original Market Diner (4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219)
7. Bread Winners Cafe (3301 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204)
6. Texas Spice (555 S Lamar St Dallas Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX 75202)
5. Cindy’s NY Deli & Restaurant (306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202)
4. Grand Lux Cafe (13420 Dallas Pkwy Galleria Dallas, Dallas, TX 75240)
3. CBD Provisions (1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201)
2. Ellen’s (1790 N. Record Street, Dallas, TX 75202)
1. Maple Leaf Diner (12817 Preston Rd Ste 129, Dallas, TX 75230)
For their full list, click here.