DALLAS (KDAF) — March 1 is National Pancake Day, and if you’re in the mood to celebrate, Tripadvisor has you covered.

IHOP to serve free pancakes for National Pancake Day

Here are 10 spots from their list of the best pancake places in Dallas:

10. Norma’s Cafe (1123 W Davis St. Dallas, TX 75208)

Photo courtesy Norma’s Cafe.

9. Kozy (6401 Gaston Ave. #106 Dallas, TX 75214)

Photo courtesy Kozy.

8. Original Market Diner (4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219)

Photo courtesy Original Market Diner.

7. Bread Winners Cafe (3301 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204)

Photo courtesy Bread Winners Cafe.

6. Texas Spice (555 S Lamar St Dallas Omni Hotel, Dallas, TX 75202)

Photo courtesy Omni Hotel

5. Cindy’s NY Deli & Restaurant (306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202)

Photo courtesy Cindy’s NY Deli & Restaurant

4. Grand Lux Cafe (13420 Dallas Pkwy Galleria Dallas, Dallas, TX 75240)

Photo courtesy Grand Lux Cafe

3. CBD Provisions (1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201)

Photo courtesy CBD Provisions.

2. Ellen’s (1790 N. Record Street, Dallas, TX 75202)

Photo courtesy Ellen’s.

1. Maple Leaf Diner (12817 Preston Rd Ste 129, Dallas, TX 75230)

Photo courtesy Maple Leaf Diner

For their full list, click here.