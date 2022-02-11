DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day and of course, DFW has you covered for all the festivities.

You can find margarita deals at the following restaurants:

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzys will offer $5, 18-ounce House Margaritas, available on the rocks or frozen, all day at participating locations. Available for dine-in only.

Legacy Hall

The Plano food hall will offer $2.22 off of their House Margarita all day, bringing it to $5.78.

Legacy Hall will also host a National Margarita Day-themed cocktail-making class: Shaken N’ Stirred Class: National Margarita Day with Milagro.

The class is available for $65 and includes:

A welcome cocktail made by the talented Legacy Hall bar staff

(2) craft cocktails that guests will make themselves

A $10 Hall Pass (gift card to Legacy Hall’s eateries and bars)

A swag bag with barware and other goodies

Rodeo Bar

The downtown destination will offer their famous Rodeo ‘Rita and (1) Chefs Choice Taco for $10 on National Margarita Day from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden

JAXON will offer two drink specials! The Mangonada will be available for $14, and the Perfect Margarita will be on special for $7 all day.

The Exchange

The Exchange in the AT&T Discovery District will offer specials at both Double Tap and Hard Shake.

Double Tap will offer a frozen draft or rocks margarita for $7, while up on the second floor at The Exchange, Hard Shake will offer a Spicy Mezcal Margarita for $7.

Knife Steakhouse

The Dallas-steakhouse will offer a margarita flight, available on National Margarita Day only. The flight includes an El Tequileno Reposado Margarita, the Knife Margarita, and a Vida Mezcal Margarita. Available for $18.