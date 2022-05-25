DALLAS (KDAF) — Hamburgers are an iconic food item. Who knew that beef in between two pieces of bread would captivate the world as much as it has? So much so that, Americans consume 40 billion hamburgers a year!

In celebration of this amazing food item, National Hamburger Day is Saturday, May 28. If you’re looking to celebrate, North Texas is the place to be, with hamburger places all over.

Of course, if you ask any Texan where you can get the best burger, you’ll probably be told Whataburger, and they’re not wrong.

But, we want to think outside the box and are pointing to places you haven’t tried before. Here are just a few of the many wonderful places you can get a burger for National Hamburger Day.

Keller’s Drive-In – Dallas

This is for the North Texas newbie. With a classic drive-in aesthetic, inexpensive burgers and great taste, this stop is a must-try for those who are new to Dallas.

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers – Plano

If you want dinner and a view, this is the place to be. Located at The Boardwalk at Granite Park, this establishment is by the water, with plenty of outdoor seating and access to local music.

Knife – Dallas

Featured in a video from popular YouTube channel First We Feast, this steakhouse does not mess with the integrity of what makes a burger, well, a burger. They offer the classic meat and bread burger with The Ozersky. If you like a more elevated burger they have the Magic which comes on an English muffin.

Charley’s Hamburgers – Fort Worth

Also great for outdoor eating, this burger joint has plenty of outdoor seating, an area for the kiddos and of course, great burgers. This place is also great for getting those cool Instagram food photos.

Wulf Burger – Frisco

Looking like it came from a Spongebob episode, Wulf Burger is the only place on this list where you can get a burger with a red bun. Perfect to show off on Snapchat and even more perfect for eating, this pretty patty packs a lot of flavor.

Bell’s Better Burgers – Balch Springs

This local burger joint has been family-owned and operated since 1963. Open by Julius ‘Jude’ Bell, this acclaimed burger restaurant promises to make its burgers from 100% fresh ground beef.

“As long as Bell is in the name, we will never sell a frozen patty! So for a good, old fashioned, juicy burger, and an old fashioned drive-in experience, pull into our lot and roll down the window,” as said on it’s website.