DALLAS (KDAF) — April 7 is National Beer Day and Dallas is getting in on the fun. Here are a couple of beer deals going on in Dallas!

Fireside Pies

Photo courtesy Fireside Pies

Enjoy 5$ beers for all-day happy hour! Full menu can be found here.

Happy Hour Times:

Monday-Wednesday: 5-7 PM

Thursday: All Day

Friday-Sunday: 4-6 PM

Maple Leaf Diner

Photo courtesy Maple Leaf Diner

Enjoy Canadian beers. Full menu can be found here.

Kingsville

Molson Canadian

Labatt

Moosehead

Unibroue Chambly