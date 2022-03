DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever seen a sandwich with a blue bun? If not, you gotta check out Craft and Growler in Dallas.

Their Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich not only brings the heat but also makes for a very Instagram-worthy meal, with its vibrant blue bun.

Craft and Growler is known for being Dallas’s first growler filling station, located right across the street from Fair Park.

For more information, click here.