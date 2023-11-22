The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The global restaurant chain Nando’s, famous for its spicy flame-grilled Peri-Peri chicken, is opening a new location in the Village on the Parking in Addison.

“Nando’s originated in a small town in South Africa in 1987 and has grown to include locations all across the globe, including our home in Village on the Parkway, the first Nando’s to debut in Dallas. Convenient to the Zero Latency, Addison Circle Park, AMC Theater, Addison Walk, Cavanaugh Flight Museum and all the shopping that Belt Line Road has to offer, Nando’s Addison restaurant is an ideal spot for happy hours, family get-togethers, and upscale, casual dining,” the website said.

After originally opening in South Africa in 1987, Nando’s has now gained a cult following with over 1,200 locations in 30 countries.

The new location is slated to open in mid-December.