DALLAS (KDAF) — Next year is the year of trying new flavors. Does that include distilled Nacho Cheese Doritos liquor for your pallet?

Unconventional Dover, Colorado flavor company, Empirical, has teamed up with Doritipos to release the flavor that has already sold out online. For those who didn’t get the chance to try the unique flavor, will have to wait until next year to get their hands on it.

The flavor is said to have hints of nacho cheese, corn tostada, Unami and a hint of acidity. “Unlike traditional high-temperature distillation that diminish the essence of the ingredients, we distill at lower temperatures under vacuum. This cutting-edge technique ensures that every nuanced flavor is gently captured and preserved,” Empirical said about the process.

According to the flavor company, the drink is best served neat or over ice in a margarita or bloody mary. The liquor is said to taste like the real thing but in liquid form.

The liquor will be available for pre-order in January 2024.