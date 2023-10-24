DALLAS (KDAF) — Oily, dry or combination skin, MYX Blend Bar can combine your dream skincare needs into your own unique foundation or concealer.

MYX Blend Bar is a luxury custom cosmetic spot in Dallas’ West Village. They specialize in custom lip products through a hands-on experience. However, through the love of creating unique one of a kind lipstick shades, the team has now introduced Face MYX.

“We really just wanted to elevate the MYX experience here in West Village to launch foundations and concealers. So many of our clients are always looking for that custom shade,” said MYX Blend Bar President, Rebekah Reedy Miller.

So according to MYX Blend Bar, here’s what you need to know:

This is a hybrid foundation because they can infuse skincare into all of their blends making it good for daily wear.

They have 4 styles to choose from from sheer to full coverage with the option of adding in an extra coverage enhancer to your blend.

The skincare options are endless with being able to add in anti-aging, beauty oils, sunscreen, ultra firming, hydration, smoothing and more.

They have concealers that will blend in perfectly with your new foundation that can have extra hydration, lighting and firming added into the blend.

They save your formulas so you can always reorder your perfect shade!

I chose to create a moisture tint blend with added beauty balm and sunscreen. The best part? You can get hands on from start to finish. You’ll mix the blend together, swatch it on your skin and you can even name your custom shade!

To book a reservation online or to see their MYX packages, visit their website here.