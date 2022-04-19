DALLAS (KDAF) — The Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced a new family-friendly music series for this spring, Grapevine Main LIVE!

Starting on April 22, the series will be every Friday at 7 p.m. in Peach Plaza, located at 815 S. Main St. There will be food from six global kitchens as well as drinks and performances from local music artists.

Here are the bands scheduled to perform:

April 22 – Desperado (Eagles tribute band)

April 29 – Mixtape (cover band)

May 6 – Jon Stork (Texas country)

May 13 – Hayden McBride (Texas country)

Officials say entry is free and parking is free for 90 minutes. Every hour after that, parking is $1. The series will conclude with Grapevine’s 38th Annual Main Street Fest taking place the weekend of May 20-22.