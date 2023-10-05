The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Play a real-life game of Clue at the Dallas Museum of Art this weekend!

Put on your detective hat and look for clues at the murder mystery game on Saturday, October 7.

The Dallas Museum of Art website says, “The Halberdier has been murdered! It is up to you to discover the room where the murder took place, figure out what was used as the murder weapon, and interview key suspects, including The Guitarist, Mrs. Seymour Bathurst, and Lady Godiva, throughout the Museum. Solve the murder mystery and be entered to win one of five great prize packs, including a gift certificate to the DMA Store. At 9:30 p.m., the murderer and motive will be unveiled to all, and the winners of the prize packs will be announced.”

Grab a bite to eat in the DMA Cafe from 6 to 8 P.M. The game begins at 8 P.M.

Public tickets are available for $45 here. If you’re a DMA member, you can get tickets for $40.