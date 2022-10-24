DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t made it outside today, this Monday looks to be full of rainy, cloudy skies.

According to the National Weather Service Fort Worth, North Texans can expect multiple rounds of showers and storms for the start of the week. Officials also say there will be a cold front spreading into the region soon.

“There is the potential for a few strong to severe storms later this afternoon and into this evening, so remain weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving warnings!” officials said on Twitter.