(DALLAS) KDAF — Who runs the World? GIRLS!

Prepare to get down and dirty for a great cause as the highly anticipated MUDGIRLs event makes its triumphant return, this time in the heart of Dallas.

Join the girl squad for an unforgettable day of laughter, camaraderie, and overcoming more than ten obstacles for a good cause as they tackle three miles of mud-soaked adventures. MUDGIRL supports reputable organizations that are tirelessly fighting against breast cancer and other forms of women’s cancer.

From thrilling obstacle courses to muddy challenges, this unique event promises a fun-filled experience like no other. “Whether you are by yourself or in a team, the course is committed to testing your strength, endurance and above all, your spirit,” MUDGIRL mentions on their page.

Be part of the excitement on Oct. 21 at Cousins Paintball Park. Tickets are on sale for $30, and can be purchased here.