FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — The MTV Video Music Award nominations have been released and it looks like North Texas is getting a shoutout.

Amongst the many nominations, the music video for Kendrick Lamar’s song ‘N95’ received a nomination for Best Cinematography.

What does this have to do with North Texas? Well, the video was shot in Fort Worth, featuring the Kimberly Art Museum and Fort Worth Water Gardens.

The video, co-directed by Kendrick, shows the rapper playing piano in the museum’s Piano Pavilion Auditorium, first featured 53 seconds in.

Museum officials confirmed this in a tweet sent back in May, saying “We were honored to host such a legendary artist. In the video, you can see natural light pouring in through the auditorium backdrop. The Piano Pavilion has never looked better!”

To watch the video and see it for yourself, click here.