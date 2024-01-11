DALLAS (KDAF) — Mr Gatti’s Pizza is expanding is franchise and will now include its first ever convenience store.

The $374,000 to $652,866 investment doesn’t have a opening date set yet, according to a release.

“In our 55-year history, Mr. Gatti’s has continually innovated, and our latest model exemplifies this spirit by offering our franchisees enhanced revenue streams and operational flexibility,” said Scott McIntosh, vice president of franchise development at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. “This new venture attaching our delivery and carryout (DELCO) format to convenience stores allows franchisees to capitalize on a compact, adaptable footprint, catering to today’s fast-paced consumer lifestyle with a premium, convenient dining experience. It’s a strategic evolution, ensuring our franchise partners not only grow with the brand but also lead the way in the ever-evolving food service industry.”

It will be interesting to see the finishing touches but for now, here is a preview: