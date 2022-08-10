Sad black spouses exhausted after moving to new apartment, sitting among cardboard boxes and resting, having problems during relocation to own home

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you planning a move soon? Moving can be a difficult task when doing it alone; however, there are tons of great companies who are here to help.

But you know what they say “one bad apple spoils the bunch”. That’s why the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas is warning North Texans to avoid the following North Texas movers. Each of these movers has a BBB ‘F’ rating.

Monica Horton, BBB of North Central Texas Spokesperson, said, “Moving is stressful enough without worrying about your household goods being lost, arriving damaged, or missing items. If you plan to hire a mover, ensure their proper licensing is in place, and any requests for payment before the move is a red flag.”

Sirius Van Lines LLC

This mover had its license revoked by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in July of 2021.

Van Lines Express Brand LLC

The BBB says one customer moving from California to South Carolina reported that this company had only delivered a portion of their furniture and the rest went missing. The portion that didn’t go missing was went and damaged.

Move Us To Relocation LLC

BBB officials have identified a pattern of complaints against this company related to marketplace behavior. Complaints allege the company took payments but never delivered the furniture.

For the full report, click here.