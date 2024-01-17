DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to get out of the house but stay out of the cold? Head to the movies. Here’s what you can see in North Texas theaters this weekend, Jan. 19 – 21.

I.S.S.

Rating: R | Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action

I.S.S. is a futuristic action thriller set aboard the International Space Station. When a worldwide conflict breaks out on earth, the U.S. and Russian astronauts each receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. Starring Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek and Costa Ronin.

Mean Girls

Rating: PG-13 | Genre: Comedy, Musical

Get in, loser. We’re going to see the Mean Girls movie musical. Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. Starring Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Christopher Briney and Avantika Vandanapu.

The Beekeeper

Rating: R | Genre: Action/Thriller

Jason Statham is The Beekeeper, but it’s not what you think. One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it’s revealed he’s a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as Beekeepers. Starring Jason Statham, Josh Hutcherson, Amber Sienna, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Jeremy Irons.

American Fiction

Rating: R | Genre: Comedy, Drama

Based on the 2001 novel Erasure by Percival Everett, American Fiction follows Monk, a frustrated novelist fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain. Starring Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross.

There are also still showtimes for more previously released films, like The Iron Claw, Wonka, The Boy and the Heron, Night Swim, Anyone But You, and Poor Things.