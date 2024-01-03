DALLAS (KDAF) — A new year means new films hitting the silver screen. January is a notoriously slow month for movie releases, but there’s still a few notable films being released. From horror to drama to comedy, here’s what’s coming to North Texas movie theaters this weekend, Jan. 5-7.

Night Swim

The horror film, which is based on the acclaimed 2014 short film, follows a family whose backyard swimming pool is haunted by an unknown supernatural presence. The film stars Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle and Gavin Warren.

Rating: PG-13 (Language, terror, some violent content)

He Went That Way

Based on a true crime story, this thriller — set in 1964 — follows a celebrity animal handler who picks up a hitchhiker, only to discover that his passenger is a serial killer. Starring Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto, this film puts a spin on the typical buddy road trip.

Rating: Not Rated

In addition to new releases, you can also still catch recent releases like Wonka, Migration, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Color Purple, Anyone But You, The Boys in the Boat, and The Iron Claw in theaters this weekend.