DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is here and why not do a movie night as you visit with family?

Luckily new releases continue to come out with a new horror film making its nationwide theatrical debut this weekend.

Here are a couple of films hitting North Texas theaters this weekend Nov. 18:

She Said: Two-time Academy Award® nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America limited series, The Big Sick) star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #Metoo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

The Menu: A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

The Last Manhunt: In 1909 Willie Boy and his love, Carlota, go on the run after he accidentally shoots her father in a confrontation gone terribly wrong. With President Taft coming to the area, the local sheriff leads two Native American trackers to hunt them down.

