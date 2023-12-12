The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Creativity, skill and the love of art come together for the annual DIFF Dallas International Film Festival.

Next year’s theme is for the movie buffs at heart. Where MovieHeads Go celebrates all things film and love of film. “Whether you go through life seeing the world in 16:9, are fluent in movie quotes, or pride yourself on being your group’s resident film buff, you are anything but a casual movie goer or creator. So, heads up, MovieHeads, this one’s for you,” an Instagram post about the festival read.

The festival will take place next year, April 26 through May 2. For more information on all things DIFF, follow their social media and website.